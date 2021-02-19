West Branch Capital LLC Sells 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,886.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,688.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

