Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OTCMKTS WFTLF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,505. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.
About Weatherford International
Featured Story: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.