Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS WFTLF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,505. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

