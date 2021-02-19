Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.21, but opened at C$0.20. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 54,501 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.56.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

