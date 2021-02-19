WD Rutherford LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.24 and a 200-day moving average of $338.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

