WD Rutherford LLC Purchases Shares of 2,780 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $137.62. 144,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,604. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $713.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

