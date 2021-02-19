WD Rutherford LLC Invests $2.03 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

