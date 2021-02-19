WD Rutherford LLC Buys Shares of 675 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $293.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

