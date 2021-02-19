WD Rutherford LLC Acquires Shares of 1,485 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.55. 17,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,742. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

