WAX Hits Market Cap of $125.06 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. WAX has a total market cap of $125.06 million and approximately $42.02 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 187.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00025326 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,702,624,265 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,079,982 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.