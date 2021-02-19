Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

