Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

