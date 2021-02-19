Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $5,388,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAN by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

