Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 119,427 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,427 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

