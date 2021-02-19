Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

