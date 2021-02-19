Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 139,195 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 139,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.