Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.