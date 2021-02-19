Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 9,430 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

