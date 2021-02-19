WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells A$570,473.02 in Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 341,192 shares of WAM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19), for a total value of A$570,473.02 ($407,480.73).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Research alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 265,500 shares of WAM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21), for a total transaction of A$448,164.00 ($320,117.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.30.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from WAM Research’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. WAM Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -243.90%.

WAM Research Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.