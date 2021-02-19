Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Walmart stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.95. 283,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $393.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

