Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 2.3% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,404. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

