vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Trading 6.8% Higher

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.84. 4,936,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,047,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.