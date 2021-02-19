Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 192,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 445,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75. The company has a market cap of C$19.14 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

