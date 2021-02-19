VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.05

Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 17213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $542.93 million, a P/E ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOXX International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in VOXX International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

