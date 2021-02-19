Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX) Shares Up 15.4%

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX)’s share price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.48 ($6.45) and last traded at €5.48 ($6.45). 131,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.75 ($5.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.84. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion segments. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, industrial trucks, agriculture and construction machinery, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

