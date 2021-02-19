Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,983. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,400. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

