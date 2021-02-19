Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 10.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.06 and last traded at $122.74. Approximately 1,121,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 235,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.57.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Get Visteon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 102,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.