Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Visteon updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

VC traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $124.58. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $147.55.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

