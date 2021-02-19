Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 223,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vipshop by 34.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 541,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 148,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $34.36 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

