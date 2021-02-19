Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 8,500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IIVI opened at $87.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

