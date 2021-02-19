Vincent Aurentz Sells 2,524 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 271,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,408. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

