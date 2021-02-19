Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.42. 2,721,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,120,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

VFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.93 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

