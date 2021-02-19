Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price rose 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 5,455,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,164,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.33 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 239,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

