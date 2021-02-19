Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,130 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSE. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,740 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

