Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of National HealthCare worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 827.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NHC opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

