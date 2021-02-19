Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $31,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $23,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 104,977 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Omnicell stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $3,672,679. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

