Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,899 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 187,686 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $44.29 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

