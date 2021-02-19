Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 294.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $316.09 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average of $264.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.74.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.