ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.95

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 454482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

