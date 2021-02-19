ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.95

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 454482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
