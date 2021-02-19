Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWS. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

