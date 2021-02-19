Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

VRS stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $421.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verso by 596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Verso by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 117,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Verso by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.