VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,784 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

