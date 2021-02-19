Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.28 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 7 ($0.09). Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.18 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,446,603 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys plc (VLS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.87. The firm has a market cap of £71.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

