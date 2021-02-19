Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,130 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,258,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after buying an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,178,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $312.16 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

