Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $263,219.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 158.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00599197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00086068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.77 or 0.00396371 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.