Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $296,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $125.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,285. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.