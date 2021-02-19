Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after purchasing an additional 375,722 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $18,028,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $17,698,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

