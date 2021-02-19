Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.79

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.79 and last traded at $128.60, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $111.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

