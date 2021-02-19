VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.45.

