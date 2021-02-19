Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,260.25, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

