Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY remained flat at $$19.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,371. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

